Manning West threw a great game on Monday, March 28, 3-0 without a single run from Eastside.
Eastside almost had their bases loaded in the first inning until first baseman Judah Powell took out a player with their third strike.
Wildcats Traver Park made the first run in the first inning thanks to TJ Wilson's ground out which immediately put them in the lead.
In the third inning both Zach Bowman & Colby Sikes made their runs from two separate fly balls hit by Park and Wilson.
West lasted seven innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out ten and walking zero.
