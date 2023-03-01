Apalachee (2-2-1 overall, 0-1-0 region) came away with the rivalry win over Winder-Barrow (2-4-1 overall, 1-0-0 region) with a strong second-half effort.
Apalachee’s Benji Barlov scored a goal in the 58th minute after finding himself in a one-on-one situation with Winder-Barrow’s goalie. Barlov’s goal put the Wildcats ahead 3-1 and proved to be the dagger in the contest.
The Bulldoggs made an effort to make it a game after taking the 3-1 deficit as junior Julio Caceres found his teammate on a cross-ball to score their second goal of the game just a minute later in the 59th minute and make it a 3-2 game. However, their effort came just short as they ran out of time in their pursuit to tie the game.
“Ultimately, I was proud of them for pulling that second goal back,” Winder-Barrow head coach Levi Karas said after the loss. “We had a lot of chances early on that we weren't able to finish, and then lost some momentum. We have to clean up some defensive errors back there and just some communication (lapses). They took advantage of some of that and were able to put them back on the net.”
The Bulldoggs got off to a quick start against the Wildcats, scoring a goal in the second minute to take momentum early on in the contest. Caceres headed the ball in from a corner kick off an assist from senior Juan Tovar.
Apalachee was able to bounce back shortly afterwards, as Nathan Head took advantage of Winder-Barrow’s goalie coming out of the box to score the goal at the 23-minute mark to tie things at 1-1 going into halftime.
The Wildcats scored their second goal when a Bulldogg accidentally headed the ball into their own goal in a defensive effort.
“That's all them – I can't really coach something like that,” Apalachee head coach Chad Hooper said when asked his message to the team after Winder-Barrow took the early lead. “That's them digging deep and wanting to win for their teammates and being there for their teammate and not just as an individual.”
Apalachee hopes to continue its momentum when it travels to Shiloh for a region matchup Friday night, while Winder-Barrow looks to get back on track when it hosts Stephens County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.