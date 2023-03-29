Apalachee (7-12 overall, 3-6 region) defeated Jackson County (9-12 overall, 6-3 region) 15-5 at home Friday before taking a 15-1 loss on the road Monday evening.
The Wildcats made a huge effort in the second and third innings, scoring six in the second and four in the third to take the 11-5 lead midway through the game.
They loaded the bases and took advantage early in the second. First, Hayden Mashburn singled on a fly ball to advance the runners and bring in junior TJ Wilson to decrease the deficit to 3-2.
Next, junior Traver Park doubled on a line drive to left field, bringing in senior Kade Greeson and junior Chase Carter to take the 4-3 lead. Mashburn scored moments later on junior Judah Powell’s sacrifice fly. This set up senior Zack Bowman’s line drive double to bring in Park and Colin Hedges and increase the lead to 7-3.
In the third, Powell hit a grand-slam home run, bringing in Carter, Hedges and Koby Sellers for his fifth RBI on the evening.
Powell also pitched Apalachee to victory. The right-hander allowed five hits and five runs over five innings, striking out five.
The Wildcats wrapped things up in the fifth inning with three more runs to secure the mercy rule win. Park, Hedges and Powell each scored runs in the period.
The Wildcats tallied 12 hits total in the win. Bowman, Park and Greeson each had two hits individually to lead the team.
However, it was a tougher day Monday for Apalachee in the 15-1 loss. Jackson County scored 11 runs in the seventh inning to place the game out of reach for the Wildcats.
A Panther home run built the momentum for Jackson County to start the period. That was followed by a two-run single, a one-run single, a two-run single from an Apalachee error, a walk with bases loaded, a hit-by-pitch with bases loaded, another walk with bases loaded, a run from a groundout and a run from a dropped third strike (wild pitch).
Traver Park was on the mound for the Wildcats. The righthander lasted five innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out one. Junior Jacob Harrison, Jacob Abner and Carter each contributed in relief in the sixth and seventh, but to no avail.
Apalachee’s sole run on the day came from Powell’s sixth-inning home run, giving him a homer in both of his matchups with Jackson County this week.
Apalachee travels to Gainesville Wednesday. The teams will face off again at Apalachee Friday.
