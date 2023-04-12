Apalachee (13-12 overall, 9-6 region) Varsity Wildcats jumped out to an early lead over Lanier (16-8 overall, 9-6 region) Monday, taking the 8-4 victory.

The Wildcats took the aforementioned early lead with four runs in the second inning. In the period, Hudson Mashburn singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run, Colin Hedges singled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs and Judah Powell singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.