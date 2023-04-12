Apalachee (13-12 overall, 9-6 region) Varsity Wildcats jumped out to an early lead over Lanier (16-8 overall, 9-6 region) Monday, taking the 8-4 victory.
The Wildcats took the aforementioned early lead with four runs in the second inning. In the period, Hudson Mashburn singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run, Colin Hedges singled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs and Judah Powell singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.
Powell led the Apalachee Varsity Wildcats to victory on the hill. The righty surrendered three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings, striking out nine. Traver Park threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Apalachee had one home run on the day by Powell’s bat in the sixth inning. This continues his state-leading campaign with home runs.
The Wildcats tallied nine hits overall, as Hedges, Powell and Park each managed multiple hits. Each collected two hits to lead Apalachee to the region win.
Park, Hedges, Powell, T.J. Wilson, Chase Carter and Mashburn all scored runs in the win, while Powell had a team-high four RBIs.
Apalachee hopes to close its season strong when it hosts Shiloh Wednesday, Grovetown Thursday and Jackson County Monday.
