Apalachee High School baseball team defeated Clarke Central 10-1 on Thursday (Apr. 7).
In the bottom of the first inning, Ethan Middlebrooks singled on a line drive to left field allowing Colby Sikes to score. The Wildcats tacked on three more runs with a bases loaded walk by Colin Hedges, and a two-RBI single by Nate Valles. Judah Powell, Ethan Middlebrooks and Ashton Sapp scored the runs.
Clarke Central cut Apalachee's (14-11, 8-2 Region 8-AAAAA) lead to 4-1 with a single in the top of the fourth inning. but the rest of the game belonged to the Wildcats.
Traver Park hit a two-run homer which also scored Zach Bowman in the bottom of the fourth inning, extending the lead to 6-1.
Apalachee put the game out of reach with a four-run fifth inning. Sam Owens scored the first run on a single by Jesse Greenway. He and Zack Bowman later scored on Traver Park's single to center field. Sikes drove in the last run with a grounder into left field, courtesy runner Hayden mashburn crossed plate for Apalachee's 10th and final run of the game.
Manning West took the win for the Wildcats. He surrendered one run on four hits over five and a third innings, striking out 12 and walking one. Sapp threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Apalachee’s next game will be at home on Tuesday, April 12 against Jackson County High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.