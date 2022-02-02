The Apalachee and Winder-Barrow wrestling teams are sending multiple competitors to the state sectionals tournaments this Saturday (Feb. 5) after good showings at the region tournaments last Saturday (Jan. 29).
The Wildcats have four wrestlers going to the Class AAAAA Sectionals at Troup County. The wrestlers from Apalachee are Jonathan Pittman (145-lb.), Isaiah Skinner (160-lb.), Brett Sharp (182-lb.) and Ethan Padinor (220-lb.).
The Bulldoggs have three wrestlers going to the Class AAAAAA Sectionals at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville. The wrestlers from Winder-Barrow are Jayden Draper (126-lb.), Tyler Jones (138-lb.) and Timothy Sunderlin (182-lb.).
REGION 8-AAAAA TOURNAMENT
Apalachee finished 5th out of eight schools Saturday in the Region 8-AAAAA Tournament hosted by Walnut Grove. The Warriors won the region championship.
Ethan Padinor (220-lb.) won the region championship and needed to win three matches to do so. He won all three matches by pinfall.
Padinor started the tournament by pinning Wyatt Patterson (Greenbrier) in just 46 seconds. In the semifinals, he pinned Angelo Jimenez (Jackson County) with five seconds to spare in the second period. In the finals, Padinor pinned Mauricio Zaragoza (Johnson) late in the first period.
Isaiah Skinner (160-lb.) and Brett Sharp (182-lb.) nearly won region titles, but they settled for 2nd place finishes.
Skinner needed adjust 58 seconds to pin Clayton Dodson (Clarke Central) in the quarterfinals. He went on to pin Jardel Hill (Loganville) late in the second period of their semifinal bout. Skinner wrestled Jacob Helms ((Walnut Grove) for all six minutes in the finals, but he lost a 7-2 decision.
Sharp started the tournament by pinning Nate Rank (Greenbrier) in 70 seconds. He advanced to the finals by winning a competitive matchup with Holden Gilstrap (Jackson County). Sharp got the better of the Panther, winning an 8-5 decision. Sharp lost to Parker Warren (Walnut Grove) by pinfall in the championship round.
Jonathan Pittman (145-lb.) only lost to one wrestler in the tournament. Unfortunately, he lost to that wrestler twice. Pittman was pinned by Zack Scott (Jackson County) in the quarterfinals and in the 3rd place match. Between those two losses, Pittman pinned Eli Glasco (Loganville) in the consolation semifinals.
REGION 8-AAAAAA TOURNAMENT
Winder-Barrow finished 5th out of seven schools Saturday (Jan. 29) at the Region 8-AAAAAA Tournament hosted by Lanier High School. Buford won the region championship and had 12 individual region champions.
The Bulldoggs didn’t have any region champs, but Jayden Draper (126-lb.) came close. After pinning Eli Thornton (Habersham Central) in the semifinals, Draper advanced to the championship round where he was pinned by Drew Gorman (Buford).
Tyler Jones (138-lb.) and Timothy Sunderlin (182-lb.) are joining Draper in the Class AAAAAA Sectionals after finishing 4th at the region tournament.
Jones started the tournament by defeating Hudson Kerby (Habersham Central) via a slim 4-2 decision. Jones then lost to Gavin Pope (Buford) by pinfall in the semifinals. He advanced directly to the consolation finals where he lost to Cooper Martin (Lanier) by technical fall.
Sunderlin lost to Ed Sadler (Lanier) by pinfall in the semifinals, but he bounced back by winning an 11-6 decision against Carden King (Habersham Central) in the consolation semifinals. Sunderlin settled for 4th after being pinned by Tyson Hammond (Dacula) in the consolation finals.
