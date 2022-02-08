Three members of the Apalachee wrestling team are headed to the GHSA State Wrestling Tournament this weekend (Feb. 10-12) at the Macon Coliseum.
Isaiah Skinner (160-lb.), Brett Sharp (182-lb.) and Ethan Padinor (220-lb.) qualified for the state tournament with top-six finishes Saturday (Feb. 5) at the Class AAAAA Section A Tournament at Troup County.
Skinner finished 4th and went 3-2 across the two-day tournament. He pinned Keshawn McDuffie (Coffee) late in the first period to start the tournament, and then pinned Christopher Dugger (Jonesboro) in just 49 seconds to advance to the quarterfinals.
He suffered his first setback in the semifinals, losing by pinfall to Michael Kilic (Woodward Academy). Skinner recovered in the consolation semifinals by defeating Jayden Lhaubouet (Forest Park) by major decisions 17-6. His day ended with a loss to Logan Sherwood (Veterans) in the 3rd place match.
Padinor also finished 4th, but he had a different path to the consolation finals. He received a first round bye, but was pinned by Jabare George (Ware County) in the quarterfinals. He advanced in the consolation bracket with a forfeit and then pinned D’Auntae Moore-Forts (Banneker) in just 53 seconds to reach the consolation semifinals.
Padinor pinned Angelo Jiminez (Jackson County) late in the second period to advance to the 3rd place match. There he met George again and lost by pinfall to settle for 4th place.
Sharp qualified with a 5th place finish and needed to win four matches to do so. He started the tournament with a 33-second pinfall win over Camden Townsend (Wayne County), but he suffered his first setback in the quarterfinals when he lost to Matthew Singleton (Woodward Academy).
In wrestle-backs, Sharp pinned Caleb Thacker (Warner Robbins) in 38 seconds, and Travis Adams (Coffee County) early in the third period to advance to the consolation semifinals. That’s when he suffered another setback, losing to Holden Gilstrap (Jackson County).
However, Sharp’s day ended on a high note when he met Townsend again in the 5th place match. This bout lasted longer than their last, but Sharp still pinned Townsend, this time in the second period to claim 5th place.
(0) comments
