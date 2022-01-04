Owen Maybrey (113-lb.) and Zach Bryant (195-lb.) of Apalachee each placed 6th in the Hook ‘Em Holiday wrestling tournament at Lambert last week (Dec. 29-30).
Apalachee finished 21st out of 25 teams with 43.0 points. North Forsyth finished 1st with 214 points.
Mabrey had a rocky start, losing to Reed Walker (West Forsyth) by pinfall in the quarterfinals. He came back in the next two rounds, defeating both Ethan Lormand (Hampton) and Isiah Whitlow (White County) by pinfall.
Mabrey lost to Blake Summers (Fannin County) in the consolation semifinals by pinfall, and to Aiden Lipford (Jones County) by a slim 6-4 decision.
Bryant needed 32 seconds to pin Chase Hall (North Hall) in his first-round, but he was defeated by Cole Williams (South Forsyth) in the second-round.
Bryant recovered to win the next three rounds, starting with a dominant 32-second pinfall victory over Justin Busby (Hampton). Bryant defeated Micheal Lorino (Mountain Brook) by forfeit before pinning Chris Foster (H.F. Byrnes).
Colby Watson (Habersham Central) pinned Bryant in the consolation semifinals. Matthew Crowder (Fannin County) pinned Bryant in the 5th place match. Bryant settled for a 6th place finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.