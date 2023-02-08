After an appearance at the state tournament last season, the Leopards baseball team is revving up for a new season under the guidance of Coach Derrick Davis, who says that the team’s slogan this year is “All Gas, No Brakes.”
“We want to have a full tank throughout the game,” Davis said during a sideline interview. “I want this team to play every game with full effort.”
Their motto captures their drive to succeed in every game, a determination made evident through their work ethic. The young men sported red shirts with “GAS” emblazoned on the front and the picture of a full gas meter on the back during practice, visualizing their diligence on the field.
Coach Davis, who has been coaching for a total of 30 years and two years with the Leopards, shared his excitement for this year’s team.
“In my thirty years coaching baseball, this has been the best team I’ve coached,” Davis said. “It’s definitely the best group of kids I’ve had working as a team, and it has been a pleasure coaching them.”
Davis is also joined by assistant coaches Eli Cooper, Jason Sexton, and DJ Davis, who also bring a wealth of expertise to the team.
This season, the team consists of seven seniors: Cam Davis (3B, P), Blake Holcolmb (SS, P), Carson Hill (2B), Hunter Heath (P, 1B), Caine Griffith (P, OF), Nolan Angel (OF, P, C) and Cade Rogers (OF). They are prepared to carry the mantle this year for the team by demonstrating exemplary leadership, especially during practice.
Unfortunately, the Leopards have already faced a setback with the loss of a key player due to a knee injury, Landon Tench. Coach Davis commended the player as a valuable teammate and hopes to see him return before the season ends.
Last season, the team came in second in the region competition with 10 wins and two losses, sending them to the State tournament. However, despite their best efforts, they were knocked out in the Sweet 16 against the Vidalia Indians.
Undoubtedly, the team plans to work hard to make another State run, but Coach Davis said that what’s most important to him isn’t the wins, but the time the team spends with each other and playing the game.
“What we’re looking forward to the most this season is playing ball, having a good time, and leaving it between the lines,” Davis said.
You can catch the Leopard Baseball team as they go against Putnam County for their first official game on Thursday, Feb. 9 starting at 4:00 p.m.
●FEB. 9 - Putnam County @ Home
●FEB. 15 - Commerce @ Home
●FEB. 18 - @ Habersham Central (Diamond Day)
●FEB. 23 - Habersham Central @ Home
●MARCH 1 - West Hall @ Home
●MARCH 3 - Hart County @ Home
●MARCH 7 - Stephens County @ Home
●MARCH 10 - @ Stephens County
●MARCH 14 - Providence Christian @ Home (Region)
●MARCH 17 - @ Providence Christian (Region)
●MARCH 21 - Athens Academy @ Home (Region)
●MARCH 24 - @ Athens Academy (Region)
●MARCH 28 - @ East Jackson (Region)
●MARCH 31 - East Jackson @ Home (Region)
●APRIL 11 - @ Fellowship Christian (Region)
●APRIL 13 - Fellowship Christian @ Home (Region)
●APRIL 17 - @ Union County (Region)
●APRIL 20 - Union County @ Home (Region)
