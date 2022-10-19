Bethlehem Christian (BCA) [8-0] was able to keep its undefeated season alive in Friday’s 41-7 road win over Riverside Military Academy (RMA) [0-8].
The Knights pulled away early, taking a three-score lead into halftime. From there, they never looked back.
Head coach Bruce Lane went to the passing attack more than usual in the game against RMA, as senior quarterback Ben Reed finished the matchup with 210 passing yards on 13 of 16 passing. He also added 20 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, showing his versatility in the passing game.
“We're blessed with many players just like Ben that are unselfish – they want the team to succeed,” Lane said. “Last year, he had a lot more throws in yardage, but this year we've found a different route to offensively try to have some success, and he hasn’t said a word. He just wants to win.”
“He would be an excellent option quarterback, if that's what we wanted to do with him, but he has been a good distributor of the football. He has done a really good job moving around in the pocket and creating, extending plays with his feet and then also, when there's nothing there, making something out of nothing. Those are things that are intangibles. If you looked it up, I think you'd find a lot of the intangibles he has in the dictionary under ‘winner’. We're blessed by him," said Lane.
Junior receiver Elijah Goddard and junior running back Joshua Adams were Reed’s favorite targets in the win. Goddard had five receptions for 88 yards, while Adams had three receptions for 69 yards. Reed also connected with sophomore receiver Johnny Blue for a 14-yard touchdown in the game.
Adams was also dominant on the ground for the Knights. He had another 100-yard outing on 11 carries, with two of those rushes going for scores.
Lane said having the ability to run and pass equally is essential to winning games late in the season.
“A little bit more throwing the football in two out of the last three games than we've done throughout the season, but, to win in October and November, you got to be balanced,” Lane said.
“That's really what we're striving to do. Every day in practice is when we feel like we have those pieces. We've been more of a run-first kind of team, but we're going to continue to try and get better in the passing game. Hopefully, that's going to help us this week and down the road.”
The Knights haven’t given up a touchdown on defense in eight quarters. Although RMA was able to put points on the board, the score came on a special teams score, rather than an offensive score. In classic BCA fashion this season, the Knights' defense shut out yet another opponent.
What’s more, BCA's defense continues to force opponents to turnover the ball. RMA had four turnovers, three fumbles and an interception by Reed.
“That's how you win on any level – protecting the football and playing good defense,” Lane said.
BCA now prepares to return home Friday to take on Loganville Christian Academy (1-6).
