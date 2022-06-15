The Board of Education recognized the Apalachee High School baseball team for its most successful season in school's history.
The players and coaches were celebrated at the board's voting session June 7.
Some highlights from the 2022 season:
- 5-AAAAA Final Four
- Most wins in school history at 24
- Co-region 8-AAAAA champions
- Apalachee hosted the state tournament series for the first time
- Two players were named Georgia Dugout Club's First Team All-State
- Three players were named first Team All-Region 8-AAAAA
- Allan Bailey named Region 8-AAAAA Coach of the Year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.