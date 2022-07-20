Apalachee baseball alumni Alex Cook was selected in the 12th round by the Tampa Bay Rays on July 19. Cook is the first baseball player in Apalachee school history to get drafted.
Cook attended Colby Community College in Kansas, where he was a back-to-back conference player of the year. Despite some lost time in April due to a pulled back muscle, Cook touted a 1.7 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 63 innings in 2022.
