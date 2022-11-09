After graduating four seniors and losing an All-Region returner, Apalachee will have a new look this year.
“We have a lot of new faces, a lot of new players,” head coach Tyler Rowland said.”
Still, the focus remains the same for Rowland and the Wildcats. They still want to reach the same end goal.
“Every year, it’s the same goal, which is to make the state tournament,” Rowland said. “It’s going to be a challenge because we have a new league.”
“With the core guys that we have coming back, we still have that same expectation to make state. Ultimately, we have to stay focused on ourselves and see how we can improve to get there.”
Another goal for the Wildcats is to have an improved record from last season, in which they finished with a 9-17 record and missed the playoffs.
“We want to make goals that we really think we can reach,” Rowland said. “So, making the state tournaments is a goal that we think we can get there by having a winning season, which we haven't had in five or six years.”
Apalachee moved up into region 8-6A this season, so the Wildcats will face a new slate of teams in league play this year. The new region features Gainesville, Habersham Central, Jackson County, Lanier, North Forsyth and Shiloh, who finished last season ranked No. 4 in region 6A.
“Teams that we aren't as familiar with, but at the same time, teams that we know are very talented,” Rowland said of the new region.
Apalachee projects to be one of the smaller teams in the division, if not the smallest. As a result, Rowland wants his players to focus on the little things throughout the game and win each battle.
The Wildcats believe they have all the tools to be successful, even with the absence of “stars” on the team.
“It's possible if we do it together because we don't have the five-stars, the four-stars,” Rowland said. “We don't have the decorated AAU players. So, we embrace the fact that we have to do it together.”
“It's not going to be a one-man show. There's not one guy we have to get the ball to, which I think is a breath of fresh air. Anybody can step up and be that guy for us to make that happen.”
