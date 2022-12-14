Apalachee football head coach Tony Lotti was awarded with one of the Georgia High School Association's (GHSA) Inspiration Awards due to his uplifting journey from brain surgery to a return to coaching on the field in 2022.

Lotti was also named the Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Year at the Falcons’ Community Honors Night Monday. He will be up against 31 others for the NFL Coach of the Year Award.

