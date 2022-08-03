Confucius once said, “Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”
These words are used by many great teams during a fall from grace, and are applicable to Apalachee’s current softball program in terms of development this upcoming season. .
Last season, the Wildcats missed the playoffs for the first time in recent history. The team finished the season with a record of 10-16, alongside only five wins in the region.
Head coach Allan Bailey, who is entering his fourth season at the helm of Apalachee softball, attributes this to a lack of experience in the 2021 Wildcats team.
“We were really young last year,” Bailey said.
“The year before, we made the Final Four, but we graduated our main pitcher. We lost a lot of players due to graduation following the 2020 season. Last year was just a rebuilding year for us.”
Knowing this, Bailey knew that experience will be integral to the team’s hopes of a deep playoff run in 2022.
“Gaining experience was part of our game plan this offseason,” Bailey said.
“We now recognize that we have gained so much of that experience, and we have to learn from where we failed last year to make us better this season.”
The new season comes with new strengths to boast on the diamond. For Apalachee, offensive threats across the field serves as its number one calling card, but the team is no slouch on defense either.
“I think, with our hitting, our offense is going to be a big-time strength,” Bailey said.
“The girls we have returning got to see varsity pitching last year and played high-level travel ball this offseason. Their confidence that they now have is going to bleed into our excitement for this year. We want to be able to hit the ball a lot and play with a really strong defense behind our solid pitching staff.”
Bailey centered another focus for improvement on building the physical tools for his girls, expecting those tools to take the team’s mentality and competitiveness to the next level.
“In the offseason, we really focused on improving our individual skills from our four-on-one instruction that we do all winter and then in the spring,” Bailey said. “The weight room was big for us this spring. We were just trying to get stronger and faster.”
“Leading into this season, we have a really aggressive mindset,” Bailey continued.
“We want to be the aggressor. We want to let the other teams know that we're coming for them. That's kind of that mentality that we're going this year is just being strong, aggressive and being confident that we are prepared to have another good season.”
As the aggressors, there is an inherent need for camaraderie, and Bailey has instilled that “battle for each other” mentality into his team..
“We may not win every game, but we're going to leave it all out there on the field,” Bailey said.
“There's not going to be a team that outworks us and out-hustles us. That's going to be the brand of softball that we play, and that's the mission that we started with this season.”
Overall, the number-one theme for the Apalachee softball is “family-first” at all times.
“Through thick and thin, good times and bad times, we’re there for each other,” Bailey said.
“They play for each other on the field. They are together in the locker room and in school. Our softball family is the overarching pillar of our program. If we trust each other, we'll play well. When they fight for each other, that breeds success. That's our family dynamic, and this is what promotes success in our program.”
As any leader of a group should, Bailey emphasizes that his girls are people first before they are athletes. This is the foundation for how the team builds a connection with one another.
“Pouring into them as people first, recognizing that every player on our team has something to give us,” Bailey said.
“Just being real, being honest and being who you are. We support each other on and off the field. Those are things that everybody can do regardless of talent level, and that's what we focus on: just trying to be the best teammate you can be.
“Just making sure that they understand that who they are as people is way more important than what they do as a player. That’s kind of the focus that we have put on since I've been the head coach here. Going into my fourth year, I'm excited to see that mentality continue this season.”
The goal for the Wildcats is to “make noise” down in Columbus with a deep playoff run. Returning most of the players from last season, including the entire pitching staff, has bred higher expectations for a good season for Apalachee.
As the Wildcats move into a new region this season, the team seeks to Wildcats are looking to win the region title.
“The old region that we were in, it was one of the best in the state,” Bailey said. “Going into a new region, we feel confident with where we're at and with the opponents that we’re going to have to face.”
“People are going to have to worry about us in this new region, which is a good place to be.”
