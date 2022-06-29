Apalachee High School's (AHS) Touchdown Club hosted its annual golf tournament at Providence Club June 20. Each year, the tournament is held to raise money for the upcoming football season.
About 20 teams attended, totaling roughly 85 to 100 golfers on the track.
The golfers included parents of football players and local community members who support the Wildcats each year.
Local businesses like D&E Electric either sponsored a team to play on its behalf or sponsored a hole on the course.
