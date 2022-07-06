If anyone has ever mistaken Winder-Barrow’s Jeremiah Holloway for Russell Westbrook from the Lakers when he’s on the court, they’re probably not the only one.
From his aggression driving to the rim, to his motor on the court, Holloway models much of his game after Westbrook and is constantly looking to take his game to the next level, both literally and figuratively.
Holloway began playing basketball when he was around four-years-old. From as far back as he can remember, Holloway's mother always drove him to be his best.
With a family ingrained in basketball culture, Holloway grew up playing against older competition, which was often his brothers and father.
Last summer, Holloway moved from Macon in pursuit of better opportunities for his basketball career. He saw the opportunity to grow underneath the tutelage of Winder-Barrow basketball head coach Travis McDaniel, who is known for networking and helping players find a home following graduation.
So far, Holloway’s tenure with the Bulldoggs has been successful as he’s already received an offer form Vorhees University in South Carolina.
However, Mercer University, in particular, has Holloway’s attention. He’s confident more offers will come with continued production on the floor.
With a wide range of skills at his disposal on the court, Holloway feels comfortable with a ball in his hands at all times on the hardwood.
“I’m skilled at defense, for sure,” Holloway said when asked about his strengths in basketball.
“Getting to my spot, getting to the paint and shooting, I really can do it all.”
While he has confidence in his abilities, Holloway is aware of the areas he can improve. Free-throw shooting, for example, is one of his offseason areas of development, which he spends about 25 minutes with each practice.
Last year, Holloway led the Bulldoggs to a seed in the state playoffs, averaging 18 points, five rebounds and three assists while shooting 39% from behind the arc.
Standing at 6’1, his role as point guard this season will be similar to last season as the team looks to improve its 13-17 record.
“I’ll be the leader on the team with me being the point guard,” Holloway said after a game in Winder-Barrow’s summer league.
“Probably will have to step it up some more, because we lost some top scorers from last year. So, I just got to put in more on both the offensive end and defensive end.”
Body language is one focus that Holloway has while on the court. Even when he makes a mistake, he maintains his composure and remains focused on the task at hand, which is to win.
“When I miss a free throw or something, for example, I’d just be like, ‘imagine there’s coaches over there. They wouldn’t want to see you put your head down’,” Holloway said as he reflected on his in-game mindset. “Then, I just think about the next shot.”
This thought process allows him to create opportunities for himself and facilitate his teammates. Thus, he thrives in his role as a leader for this Bulldoggs team.
Coach McDaniel has confidence that Holloway can lead the Bulldoggs to all of its goals.
“He needs to go out and exert himself,” McDaniel said when asked about his expectations for Holloway.
“He’ll be the most talented kid every night, but he needs to dominate the competition, no nights off.”
“He just makes the game so easy. He can score. He’s an elite passer. He sets up the guys so well.”
“We’ve got the best player in the region.”
However, for McDaniel, it’s more than just his on-court abilities that make him an asset for their team.
“We talked about how he’s got to be a leader even through times of adversity,” McDaniel said. “He’s a phenomenal kid, and everybody likes him. Easy personality to like.”
For the rest of the offseason, Holloway will be playing AAU basketball in front of college scouts.
McDaniel believes that his performances will lead to offers, “because he’s certainly good enough.”
Once the season begins, Holloway and the rest of the team have sights set on the 6-AAAAAA region 8 championship. Once they secure the top spot in the region, they will be looking towards the state playoffs, looking to win Winder-Barrow’s first state championship.
