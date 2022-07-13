Performance on and off both the football field and the track is a focus for Apalachee's multitalented rising junior, Thomas Ouma
Ouma’s a member of both the football team and track team and has thrived in both roles. Meanwhile, he maintains a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) inside the classroom.
Originally from Kenya, Ouma moved to the United States and eventually found a home in Barrow County. Along with his move to Winder, he also found his passion for football.
“When I first moved over here, my next door neighbor saw me and said, ‘you’re gonna play football’,” Ouma said.
The football-player build that his neighbor noticed early in his life is reflected in the 6’1 frame that Ouma sports today. His size allows him to be versatile and play in a number of positions on the field.
“I was interested to play any position that they could have me in,” Ouma said.
“When I was playing in recreational play a few years ago, I was a running back and a receiver. Then, my last year in rec, I played at corner, and that was like something new for me. I never played defense before.”
Ouma’s versatility caused him to be unsure what position he would play when he reached high school. He mostly played at the safety position, but he also played wide receiver last season.
This season, he will have an increased role as a junior on the team, filling in as an “all-around” defensive player.
“I think they see me more as a defensive player than a wide receiver because of my physique and my height. I'll be able to see the backfield and make plays.”
Ouma also has a love for the track, as he was the region champion in the 110 meter hurdle and 300 meter hurdle events for track and field.
He attributes his successes in both sports to his coaches and mentors, including football head coach Tony Lotti and track head coach David Seawright, amongst others.
“Coaches like Coach Lotti and Coach Howard, the cornerback’s coach, have helped me. He brought me up in football,” Ouma said. “Coach Seawright, he brought me up with track.”
“Coach Adams, the passing-game coordinator, the way that he pushes me. He'll be like, ‘Oh, if you run like that you're gonna be playing on Thursday night’.”
“That motivates me to play better and be able to play on Friday night.”
When asked which sport he liked more, Ouma chose football for its dynamic.
“I like football more because it’s more of a team sport,” Ouma said.
“Track gets you individual fame, but coming together as a football team, that’s always what I like.”
However, education is one of Ouma’s primary focuses in his high school career, especially his perfect GPA. It comes first before the field or the track.
“Education is basically everything to me. If you got a good education, you're gonna be able to get somewhere in life with it,” Ouma said.
“I want to keep that 4.0 all four years because it won't be hard for a college to look at me.”.
“If they see like a 3.0, they're just like, ‘Oh, we don't know if we'll accept him,’ but a 4.0, they see that like, ‘that's a good GPA. He's been staying on track’.”
“It will get me into really good schools and I'll really like to keep that.”
Ouma has his sights on a few schools in particular, such as Florida State University, the University of Georgia or Texas A&M University. He wants to go to college to study kinesiology, in hopes of working in sports medicine, real estate or nursing.
“Those are some really nice schools that I would really like to go to, especially if I got a scholarship,” Ouma said.
“I like how I know about the schools and their sports programs, and I hear about them a lot.”
Similar to the dynamic with his coaches, Ouma’s parents play a key role in his successes in the classroom.
“They motivate me. They pick me up. They let me know that I didn't just come here to goof around,” Ouma said.
“Like my dad says, 'knowledge is power.' He put that into my head.”
“They gave me the mentality that I came to school to work hard and then play sports to make myself something in the future.”
Ouma believes, with the knowledge obtained through education and with the motivation from his support system of his parents and coaches, his ceiling cannot be measured.
“It'll help me go really far in life and become something greater than myself.”
