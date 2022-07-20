Senior Aidan Thompson, Winder-Barrow’s linebacker/fullback hybrid, maintains his roots from his younger days in football. Staying true to himself and his game are among his top priorities on the field.
His journey began when he was six years old. Like many young boys, he had a ton energy, which prompted his mother to suggest he invest some of it into football.
Since he began playing football in the local recreational leagues, he was able to pinpoint his talents early on in his career.
When he first started the game, he played the center position, which he said wasn’t quite the right fit for him.
“I came out and I didn’t know what I was doing, obviously, at six years old,” Thompson said.
“So, I tried out for center. Then, coach realized that I was a lot faster than a center should be. So, he moved me to running back.”
“As soon as I got the ball in my hands, it was take-off from there.”
That realization carried over into the rest of Thompson’s football career so far, as he continues to play in the backfield on offense.
The fruits of his labor over the years have come in handy as he prepares to enter the game at the college level. Going into his senior year, Thompson already has 20 offers on the table from colleges wanting to recruit him, which includes offers from Division-I schools like Kent State, Georgia State, Arkansas State and Miami-Ohio.
At the end of his junior season, Thompson received his first college offer from Eastern Michigan, which he said is his favorite moment of his entire football career.
“I almost cried when I got it,” Thompson said.
“Coming from Winder, not many people get a chance to get out of here. So, that gave me a lot of hope.”
That is a sentiment head coach Ed Dudley has instilled into Thompson, dating back to his freshman season. Not only is making it out of Winder rare, but potentially making it out of high to the next level of football makes Thompson even more of an anomaly.
“That always stuck with me in my head, thinking I can be a part of that tiny, tiny percent,” Thompson said.
“If I can just put the work in and continue to build with my team. That definitely motivates me.”
Another source of motivation for Thompson is succeeding to make his brother proud.
“He’s always on my butt about something, and I love him for it,” Thompson said.
“I wouldn’t be who I am without him.”
Although it feels good to represent Winder in such a positive light, with the number of schools recruiting Thompson, he faces some tough decisions in the near future.
“It can be stressful at times because you build these good relationships, but you know at the end of the day, it might not be the one,” he said.
“Even though they’re great coaches and a great school, you know at the bottom of your heart they’re not the place you’re going to end up. That hurts and that’s stressful, but at the same time, you’ve got to do what’s best for you.”
While Thompson plays a number of roles on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball for the Bulldoggs, he projects as a linebacker at the next level.
Like most college-level defenders, his frame and athletic ability are some reasons for this, but coaches see one key characteristic in Thompson that many players lack.
Thompson said instead of going strictly off of coaching, he goes off his “football instinct.”
“When the schools watch my film, they see instinct.
“I go where I think the ball is going, and I’m right most of the time.”
“Also, I’m a big hitter,” he said.
Making tackles, or “hitting people,” is one of his favorite parts of the game. This mentality directly correlates to his favorite player of all time Ray Lewis, a member of the National Football League’s Hall of Fame.
“I have jerseys on my wall right now,” Thompson said excitedly, “I’m a huge Ravens fan.”
“Ray Lewis has been my idol since rec ball. Before every game still to this day, I watch videos lighting people up in the backfield. So, he’s my biggest idol.”
Like Lewis, Thompson is also a locker room leader for the Bulldoggs. He makes it a mission to help uplift all of the players on the team.
“It starts in the weight room,” Thompson said.
“That’s where you can really tell which guys want to be there and which guys don’t want to be there.”
“It’s not just me, it’s the whole senior class. We try to push those guys to their limits, and the coaches do their part as well. They push me to my limits. I think it’s good for us as a team to be able to show each other that we want to be there and that we want to win.”
However, what separates him from many other leaders is his self-awareness as a leader and his humility in doing so.
Similar to his idol Lewis, he channels his hot-headedness on the field in a constructive way and as a team leader.
“On the field, you can’t ever talk anyone down,” he said.
“My hot head can get the best of me sometimes, but I try to control it and lead my guys and give them helpful criticism. Tell them what they can do and not what they should’ve done,” he said.
“Yelling at them and cursing at them is not the way to go. It’s going to make them not want to play next to you. So, you got to keep them in line, but in a respectful way.”
He also leads by example and defends his players on the field.
During a summer 7-on-7 scrimmage against Prince Avenue, Thompson heard about one of the opposing players talking down on one of his teammates. So, he made it a priority to go make a highlight play on that player to humble him in the defense of his teammate.
What the players call a “head-tap” celebration among his teammates followed on the sideline.
According to Thompson, this season for Winder-Barrow will be “amazing” as the Bulldoggs look to reach all of the team’s goals, especially now that they’re in a newer division with more parity.
As for his goal his season, “I want to make it past the first round of the playoffs. That’s something we haven’t done in a minute. That’s a big goal.”
In the future, Thompson hopes to go to a good college and have a good career, but he has his sights on the NFL. However, he’s humble enough to understand his odds and that it’s not for everyone, no matter the talent or skill level.
“If the NFL comes, it comes, but, if not, I understand. I’ll look forward elsewhere in business.”
By “elsewhere in business,” he is referring to his back-up plan of being a lawyer one day.
“I’ll most likely go to law school,” Thompson said. “It’ll be a long while, but it’ll be worth it. I’ll be making money someday.”
For now, Thompson and his family are planning their next visit to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio at the end of July before his senior season starts.
“We already went up there a couple months ago and we loved it,” Thompson said.
“So, we’re going back up there at the end of this month just to get a one-on-one day with the coaches and see everything in advance.”
“That’s going to help me make my decision. That’s the next visit and it could be the last.”
