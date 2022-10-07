The Banks County High School September Athlete of the Month awards go to Troy Loggins and Bacey Ausburn.
LOGGINS
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Banks County High School September Athlete of the Month awards go to Troy Loggins and Bacey Ausburn.
LOGGINS
Loggins is a member of the cross country team.
"Tory Loggins is a great cross country runner and athlete" stated Coach Jeremy Steinacher. "He is 'Mr. Consistent.' He gives all day in and day out at practice and the races. I'm proud of him and his accomplishments!"
AUSBORN
Ausborn is a member of the volleyball team.
"Bacey is such a pleasure to be around," stated Coach Whittney LaHayne. "I can always count on her to work hard and put forth her best effort. She is a player I can rely on when I ask her to do something, whether working on a fundraising event or working harder in practice or a match. She is always there to lift her teammates and makes us smile."
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.