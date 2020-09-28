The Banks County Lady Leopards faced Union on September 22 at home and the Leopards finished the game with a loss (1-0) but not before a valiant effort from the sophomore pitcher, Jacy Ayers.
Both teams were strong on the rubber on Tuesday and recorded zero walks. Ayers led the Leopards to 21 outs for the game as well as four strikeouts. Madi Cronic and Alexus Humphries had the only hits of the game.
The game scheduled against Rabun County on September 24th was a rainout and will be played later in the upcoming week. The team has one more region game against Elbert in Blue Devil territory on September 29th.
The Lady Leopards are currently ranked #3 in Region 8AA and will head into region tournament play on October 6th.
