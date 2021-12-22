Banks County boys basketball faced Franklin and Madison County this week, and both games resulted in tough losses for the team.
"We had opportunities to win both games and just didn't make some plays," said Coach Ryan Griffin. "We had a lot of opportunities around the rim in the first half Friday night that we just didn't finish, and it's tough to win games when you are only scoring one way (3 pointers). We have to continue to work hard to improve and find a paint presence."
Game Recaps:
Banks vs. Franklin, 54-71 loss
High scorers include Dakota Ivey with 15 points, Hunter Youngblood with 14 points, Luke Dale with 9 points, and Bradley Lewis with 6 points
Banks vs. Madison, 51-64 loss
High scorers include Mason Adams with 12 points, Hunter Youngblood with 9 points, Dakota Ivey with 8 points and Lane Hopper/Luke Dale with 6 apiece.
The team will face Towns County on December 21 and participate in a Christmas tournament on December 28-30 (teams to be announced later).
The team is 3-8 overall and will head into region play on January 1 by facing Elbert County at the Inferno.
