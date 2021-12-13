The Banks County High School boys beat Commerce this past week with a dominating score of 73-45.
The team quickly set the pace by putting up 37 points in the first half, most of those points coming from Bradley Lewis and Mason Adams. The team did face a moment where they were down by 10, but quickly went on a 15-point run.
The team didn’t let off in the second half, with more points coming from Kolby Watson, Dakota Ivey and Hunter Youngblood.
“We had a great second half," said Coach Ryan Griffin. "The guys are starting to understand how to share the ball, but still being aggressive with opportunities to score. Once we started finding shooters, we never looked back
Top scorers for the game included Lewis with 28 points, Adams with 18 points and Ivey and Youngblood with 7 points.
The team also faced East Hall on December 7, and lost with a score of 49-64. Top scorers of the game included Lewis with 12 points, Youngblood with 10 points and Ivey and Watson with 8 points.
The team will face Franklin County this Tuesday.
