The Banks County High School boys basketball team competed in the Lumpkin County tournament over the holiday break and finished with a win against Duluth.
“Bradley Lewis played incredibly well for us; he has been one of our leading scorers this season,” said Coach Griffin.
Lewis was also selected as Athlete of the Week.
Against Duluth, Lewis had 17 points. Luke Dale also emerged as a top scorer for the game with 14 points. Mason Adams with 8, and Kolby Watson/Hunter Youngblood with 7 apiece.
The team also faced River Ridge and Johns Creek during the tournament.
Game Recaps:
BC vs. River Ridge Loss 44-61, top scorers included Lewis 19 points, Adams 9 points, and Antonio Gonzalez with 6 points.
Bc vs. Johns Creek Loss 51-59, top scorers included Lewis 12 points, Watson 10 points, Youngblood 8 points, and Brady Mick with 6 points.
Coach Griffin believes the team is headed in the right direction, headed into region play, which begins on January 11. The team has faced a very competitive and challenging season of non-region games, which has given them valuable experience that will play a crucial role during region play.
“We are improving with experience, and we have started sharing the ball," he said. "However, I think we have to improve on rebounding and continue to improve on taking care of the ball."
The coach added, “We have had several guys step up and start to fill their roles. It seems like each night, there is a different guy that steps up and makes shots. Bradley Lewis has been one of our leading scorers, Mason Adams has been running our team from the point guard and is improving. Dakota Ivey is leading us in rebounding, and several freshmen are starting to find confidence with Varsity experience. I think if we continue to improve and play well, we can compete for a region championship,” said Griffin.
The team will face Franklin County away on January 4.
