The Banks County High School boys' soccer team faced Riverside last week and pulled out a win using defensive skills that kept Riverside to zero runs.
Coach Carlos Cook stated, "The students played with their hearts, and drew upon skills learned during practice."
He also added that several key players stood out for the team. Danny Argueta, Brandon Carvajal and Cade Simmons were able to defend Riverside Military and keep them away from the scoring zone.
Another standout player was a three-sport player, Josh Stapleton. "He worked his way on defense and used communication skills to advance the ball to the offensive players," Cook added.
The team's goal for the week is to keep strengthening the defense. The team has continuously improved throughout the season and will enter region play with the skills necessary to become a leading contender, the coach said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.