This past week, Banks County boys soccer faced powerhouse West Hall at the Leopard Stadium. The Leopards held the West Hall Trojans to just four goals during the first quarter. Banks County answered with a goal from Joseph Ramos.
Banks County's defense struggled to stop West Hall during the second half. Keeper Grant English blocked several kicks that could have resulted in goals for the Trojans, but the Leopards could not stop the scoring offense. The Trojans scored seven goals in the half.
The Leopards fell to the Trojans 11-1.
Coach Carlos Cook commented that West Hall has a phenomenal offense and equally dominating defense.
"Grant did a great job," the coach said. "West Hall is a hard team to go against. But we still scored a goal against their defense, and Joseph did a good job with that. We are starting to communicate better, and that will help us push the ball ahead."
The team is 0-5 for the season; however, the competition begins when region play starts on March 1.
The team faces Franklin County on February 22.
