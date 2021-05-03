The Banks County High School baseball team finished its run at state with an impressive 20 and 11 overall season record. The team finished 8AA Region Runner Ups. With the challenges of COVID, the Leopards not only finished with success, but they also overcame incredible obstacles.
This past week the team faced #3 seed, Haralson, for the first round of state. The Leopards lost the first game 10-0 but made a remarkable and impressive comeback during the second game of the series and beat the Rebels with a 9-3. For game three, the Leopards fought a valiant fight against Haralson. But the tough Haralson team proved too much for the Leopards, and the Leopards fell with a final score of 21-8.
The team will lose several seniors this year but have a lot of depth in the dugout that will step in to replace those gaps.
The team will be losing seniors Ty Burchett, Nolan Hill, Clay Angel, Jonathon Moon, Carter Stroud and Wyatt Whitfield.
The team has enormous potential with its returning players. Tripp Williams, Cam Davis, Bowen Roberts, Caine Griffith, Kyler Stancil, Nolan Angel, and Roman Haynes, to name a few, will fill in the gaps left. There is lots of depth in the pitching and defense for the returning team members.
