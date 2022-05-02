The Banks County High School baseball team swept Towers County with two lopsided wins this past Friday night to secure the team’s spot in the "Sweet 16."
Banks County baseball program last saw its appearance in 2017, and for the Leopards, not only is this a huge accomplishment, it is a goal they set for themselves since they were young.
With four seniors leading the team, and numerous juniors, the team is not only close-knit. They are a leading example of what hard work and dedication can do for a team.
“We went into the week with a goal and stayed focused and serious, and I think that helped us,” said player Blake Holcomb.
Cam Davis, the team’s third baseman, added that the win gave them the confidence to head into the next week. “It felt great to get the win,” he stated.
Caine Griffith added that having support from the community has been huge for the team.
Headed into this week’s practice, the team will focus on reducing errors, hitting, and doing what it takes to win.
“We know that Vidalia will be tough, but we are going into the game knowing that if we can reduce errors and hit the ball, we have a chance,” said Nolan Angel.
The team has used the motto “In The Pines,” which means hitting the ball as far as possible this season. They will continue that mindset as they head to Vidalia this Wednesday.
GAME 1 RECAP, WIN 16-0
The Leopards wasted zero time setting the tone of game 1 of the series and scored nine runs in the 1st inning. They scored three in the 2nd and added four more in the 3rd to run-rule Towers County.
Hits came from multiple players, including Cade Herrin, Aucy Jacobs, Tripp Williams, Holcomb, Davis, Cam Cooper, Carson Hill, and Roman Haynes. Cooper led the way with two hits.
Herrin and Cooper contributed three RBIs apiece, with Hunter Heath and Davis adding one each.
Leading the mound was Williams with four strikeouts, followed by Heath with two.
GAME 2 RECAP, WIN 16-0
Banks only put one run on the board in the 1st, but during the second and third, the team scored 15 runs by the third, ending Towers County’s chance of advancing.
The Leopards had seven hits for the game, with Towers only answering with two.
Hits came from Angel, Herrin, Davis, Cooper, Hill, and Griffith. Davis led with two hits.
Angel, Herrin, Bowen Roberts, Davis, Hill, and Judd Spear contributed RBIs for the game. Davis led with three RBIs.
Heath and Griffith shared the duties on the mound with three strikeouts each.
The team travels to Vidalia on Wednesday for a chance to advance to the Elite 8.
