The Banks County High School Leopards varsity team can't quite erase a five-run deficit in a loss to Commerce. The Leopards lost despite out-hitting Commerce 10 to 7.
The Leopards opened up scoring in the first inning, when Bowen Roberts singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
Roman Haynes started the game for Banks County. He went two and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and striking out one. Caine Griffith and Nolan Hill entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two and two-thirds innings and two-thirds of an inning respectively.
Banks County fought back after falling down by five runs in the fourth inning, and had hits from Cam Davis, Ty Burchett, Jonathon Roberts and Jonathon Moon to make a comeback. Clay Angel, Carson Hill and Moon fueled the rally with RBIs.
Banks County totaled 10 hits.
FRANKLIN
The Leopards watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in an 8-2 loss to Franklin County on Thursday.
Banks County struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Franklin County, giving up eight runs.
Tripp Williams started the game for Banks County. Williams struck out six, walking one. Ty Burchett and Clay Angel entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two innings and one inning, respectively.
The Leopards racked up seven hits on the day. Cam Davis and Angel all had multiple hits for the Leopards.
