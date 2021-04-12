While many Banks County Leopards were on spring break this past week, the Banks County baseball team used the time to dominate the diamond. The team faced Oconee County, Pepperell and Alcovy and produced 20 runs combined over the games.
The team currently has an overall record of 17-6 and is 9-0 in the region. Banks County will face Elbert County on April 12th and 15th. Ebert is ranked 2nd in the region.
Coach Hart and the coaching staff are incredibly proud of how far the group has come, both mentally and physically. They believe the team is not only prepared as a whole but individually.
"I think that we've done a great job as a staff of managing each player's needs - arms, soreness, nutritionally and in the weight room - I'm proud of how much that we put into our program and how it is tailored; for each individual," Coach Hart said.
Hart believes that the series against Elbert will definitely be a challenge, but he is confident that if the team takes the games one pitch at a time and one play at a time, the team will overcome the challenge and walk away with the championship.
OCONEE WIN, 9-6
The Leopards got on the board early against Oconee with hits from Clay Angel, Cade Herrin and Tripp Williams, who blasted a grand slam. All of these occurred in the first inning for the team.
Offensively, Williams led the way going three for four at the plate (HR). Adding to the 11-hit team total were Herrin going two for four, Jonathon Moon going one for four, Angel one for five, and Carter Stroud one for one.
Nolan Hill started the game on the mound for the Leopards giving up only one run and striking out two. In on relief was Roman Haynes, who pitched three innings to finish out the game.
PEPPERELL, 4-2
Pepperell started with an early lead 2-0 against the Leopards, but the Leopards cut the lead in half in the second inning with a score of 2-1. Pepperrell expanded the lead 4-1 in the fourth inning. Leopards again in the 6th and 7th, with runners in scoring position but were able to score one run during the 7th.
Herrin led the way at the plate, going two for four (2B). Also adding hits were players Bowen Roberts and Hill.
Williams and Herrin shared the pitching, each going three full innings.
ALCOVY, 9-1
A strong offensive effort by the Leopards proved to be too much for Alcovy. Banks got out to an early start by scoring one run in the first and four in the second.
Roberts added to the excitement during the fourth inning with a three-run homer to put the Leopards on top 8-1.
The Leopards collected ten hits during the game from Ty Burchett (2 for 2), Angel (2 for 4), Moon (2 for 3), Roberts (1 for 3, HR), Herrin (1 for 3), Cam Davis (1 for 4), and Stroud (1 for 3).
Burchett went five strong innings, surrendering only one run on three hits and striking out six.
