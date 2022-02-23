Banks County Battle Born wrestling split up between 706 Novice at the North Forsyth tournament (GA-USAW) & Mountain View Open tournament (GA-USAW).
Placements included the following:
•Declan Evans – 8u 64lb Novice – 3rd place
•Oliver Henderson – 8u 70 lb Novice – 2nd place
•Hudson Henderson – 10u 91-100lb Novice – 4th place
•Jayden Lee – 12u 81lb Novice – 3rd place
•Jacob Fields – 14u 105-110lb Novice – 3rd place
•Luke Barr – 14u 120-125lb Novice – 34d place
•Garrett Tacto – 8u 64lb Open – 3rd place
•Tyler Downey – 10u 67lb Open – 2nd place
•Luke Downey – 10u 80lb Open – 2nd Place
•Rylee Hebb – 12u 105 Open – 3rd place / Girls Open 4th-6th grade 90-100lb – 2nd place
SECOND TOURNAMENT
The Banks County Battle Born wrestling competition team participated in the Chipper Mixon Memorial Mega tournament (GA-USAW).
Placements were:
•Case English – 6u 46lb Open – 2nd place
•Oliver Henderson – 6u 90lb Open – 2nd place
•Garrett Tacto – 8u 57lb Novice – 1st place / 8u 57lb Open – 3rd place
•Drew Downey – 8u 60lb Novice – 1st place
•Guage English – 10u 64lb Novice – 3rd place
•Tyler Downey – 10u 67lb Novice – 2nd place
•Luke Downey – 10u 80lb Novice – 3rd place
•Hudson Henderson – 10u 100lb Novice – 2nd place
