Banks County Battle Born wrestling participated in USA Novice Championship and Kids State on February 26-27 in Warner Robbins.
"All the kids did great and many came home state finishers," leaders state.
Novice Championships finishers were:
•Garrett Tacto 8u 57 lb 1st place.
•Drew Downey 8u 60 lb 4th place .
•Tyler Downey 10u 64 lb 3rd place.
•Slater Milford 10u 64 lb 4th place.
•Luke Downey 10u 80 lb 4th place.
•Hudson Henderson 10u 100 lb 3rd place.
Kids State finishers:
•Oliver Henderson 6u 90 lb 1st place State Champion.
•Case English 6u 46 lb 2nd place.
STATE
On Saturday, March 12, two kids participated in the AAU State Championship in Valdosta. Jackson Ledford placed third in the K-1st grade 46 lb. Garrett Tacto placed first in the K-1st grade 56 lb.
"We have had a great season with a lot of growth and fun," Coach Brian Tacto states. "We look forward to another great season next year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.