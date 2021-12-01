The Banks County Battle Born Wrestling competition team participated in the North Hall Mega Battle 4 the Belt (GA-USAW) tournament Sunday, November 28, as the season’s first tournament and brought home several awards.
Placements were:
•Gauge English – 4th Place 10u Novice 64lb
•Slater Milford – 2nd Place 10u Novice 55-61lb
•Tyler Downey – 1st Place 10u Novice 64lb
•Oliver Henderson – 1st Place 6u Novice 90lb
•Lucas Williamson – 2nd Place 10u Novice 64-67lb
•Case English – 4th Place 6u Novice 43lb
•James Flaherty – 4th Place 10u Novice 80-83lb
•Garrett Tacto – 1st Place 8u Novice 57lb & 2nd Place 8u Novice 60lb
•Luke Downey – 1st Place 10u Novice 80-84lb
•Drew Downey – 1st Place 8u Novice 57lb Group B
•Hudson Henderson – 4th Place 10u Novice 110-120lb
•Luke Barr – 3rd Place 14u Novice 125-130lb
Team Placements were:
•6u Novice placed 7th overall out of 23 teams
•8u Novice placed 2nd overall out of 23 teams
•10u Novice placed 1st overall out of 15 teams
There will be an upcoming home match this Friday, December 3, at 6 p.m. at the Leopard Den 2.0 wrestling gym at Banks County High School.
The team is coached by Brian Tacto and Brad Hawkins.
