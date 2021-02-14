The Banks County High School boys basketball team advanced to the championship game after the win over Union County, 48-35, Saturday night.
After a slow start, the boys gained momentum and secured the spot in the Region Championship. Coach Griffin knew going into the game that Rabun would be tough.
“They are a team that can beat anyone," the coach said "We had a very slow start, and it took us a while to figure it out, but we are now playing for the region championship."
The Leopards and the Panthers were tied with 6 points apiece during the first quarter and were finally able to get things going into the second with a score of 20-15 going into the half. The fourth quarter was a repeat of the first, with both teams tie the board with 15, but a leading third quarter helped the Leopards walk away with a guaranteed spot for a first or second-place spot in the region.
Scorers of the game included: Pierce Martin 15 points, Clay Gosnell 9 points, Dakota Orr 8 points, Garrett Presley 6 points, Dakota Ivey 5 points, Tyrese Simmons 3 points and Mason Adams and Bradley Lewis with 1 point each.
The Leopards will face Elbert Co at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, for the Region Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.