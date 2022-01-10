Banks County boys basketball will start region play this week with a game opener against Elbert. The team has seen tough competition all season, which has given the young team valuable experience.
“We have seen some really tough teams," said Coach Ryan Griffin. "Walnut Grove is ranked 11th in the state and probably one of the best teams we will face. But, our boys are buying in and working hard. They are ready to get into region play and see where we stand. I am confident that our boys are ready for it."
The boys faced Franklin (62-84) and Walnut Grove (43-91). Both games resulted in losses; however, several players scored double digits.
Game Recaps: Top scorers during the Franklin County game included: Bradley Lewis-13 points, Hunter Youngblood-11 points, Luke Dale-10 points, Kolby Watson-8 points, and Dakota Ivey-7 points.
During the Walnut Grove game, top scorers included Lewis-12 points, Brady Mick-9 points, Watson, Youngblood, and Antonio Gonzalez with 5 apiece.
The team will face Elbert this Tuesday at the Inferno in Elbert County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.