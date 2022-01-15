The Banks County High School basketball team lost a close game against Elbert County this past Tuesday with a final score of 62-68. Banks held the Elbert County Blue Devils to just one point with five minutes left in the 4th quarter.
‘We had four straight bad possessions, and then we were down by 9 points. We have to learn to stay focused all four quarters,” said Coach Ryan Griffin.
The team has seen consistent and steady improvement this season, especially from players like Bradley Lewis, who put up 18 points during the game. Dakota Ivey has also become a key player and added 15 on the scoreboard for the Leopards.
“Dakota has been our most consistent threat from the 3 point line, and his confidence is growing," Griffin said. "But, even more than that, he does a ton of things that goes unnoticed that make us better."
Other players to score for the team were Mason Adams with 14 points, Kolby Watson with 6 points and newcomer, Andrew Shockley with 5 points.
Griffin said the goal this week is to get ready for Union. Union is the second game of the season in region play, scheduled for this Friday evening at home.
“Union can shoot it, and they play solid," the coach said. "It will be a fight, but I think the guys will be ready."
