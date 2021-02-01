The Banks County High School boys basketball team took on Union County this past week and defeated them with a score of 77-42. Their overall record for the season is 15-7, and they are 3-1 in region play.
Pierce Martin once again dominated the boards with 19 points, followed by Garrett Presley with 14 points, Dakota Orr with 11 points, Clay Gosnell with 7 points, Dakota Ivey with 6 points, Bradley Lewis with 6 points and Chase Hatcher with 5 points. Carter Stroud and Tyrese Simmons both chipped in 3 points each.
It was a collective effort by the team, but Banks County clearly had the momentum when they were able to put 20 points on the board in the first quarter. Union never really had the chance to catch up as the Leopards outscored the Panthers all game. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that Union matched the Leopards with points. But the late rally wasn’t nearly enough for the Panthers and the Leopards walked away with the win.
The team also has an astonishing 32 rebounds and 24 assists during the game. The team will face Union and Rabun next week before heading into the first round of playoffs. Opponents, dates, and times will be announced at a later date.
