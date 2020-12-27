The Banks County boys hold a three-game winning streak as they produced wins against East Hall, Chestatee and Cherokee Bluff.
In the Chestatee game, Banks County won 61-47. The boys dominated the game, especially during the second quarter, by only giving up 4 points.
“We had a 19 game lead going into halftime, although we didn’t play as well as the first, we were able to carry that lead for a win," said Coach Griffin.
Game leaders include Bradley Lewis with 18 points, Pierce Martin with 16 points, Clay Gosnell with 12 points and Dakota Orr with 10 points.
CHEROKEE BLUFF
In the Cherokee Bluff game, Banks County won 63-60.
“We knew going into the game that it was going to be tough, especially since we had already played four games,” commented Griffin. “Clay has been leading us all year with his ball-handling skills and his passing game. He initiates our offense and creates opportunities for other guys so well. His contributions are sometimes overlooked because they don’t always show up in points."
During Tuesday’s game against Cherokee Bluff, Presley had 17 points during the game. Martin had another great night with 20 points, followed by Orr with 12 points.
The boys are now 8-4 in the season and will host teams during the Banks County Christmas tournament this week.
