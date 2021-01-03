The Banks County boys basketball team placed recently hosted the Leopard Christmas tournament, placing third.
Teams that participated included Hebron Christian, West Forsyth, and Heritage-Conyers. Banks County finished third, with Heritage-Conyers taking first. Dakota Orr was selected to the All-Star Tournament Team.
Senior Clay Gosnell commented that although the team didn’t win the tournament, he was proud of how they played.
“It is hard to not play with a bunch of fans in the stands this year, but our team has so much chemistry, we make up for that with our enthusiasm," he said. "It is easy to play for a team that where everyone works hard."
Gosnell has been instrumental to the success of the team. His role of point guard is more than just setting the tempo of the game; he also sets the tone for all his teammates.
“I try to encourage everyone, especially the younger players, to shake things off and not dwell on a missed shot," he said.
Head coach Griffin added that he was proud of the team during the Heritage game, who had two players committed to D1 universities.
“If the ball bounced a different way on a couple of possessions, we could have won that game," he said. "The boys played well."
Griffin stated that when the team played Hebron, the shots were not falling, but the team found a way to win.
The boys also traveled to play Lincoln County and put another win in the books. The win puts the boys team with 10 wins going into region play. Griffin is proud of where his team is right now, and with continued improvement, he is confident the team will be playing their best basketball headed into region play
Banks County vs. Heritage Loss 74-70
Banks County held tight to Heritage the entire first quarter, with both teams putting up 22 points. However, Heritage was able to break away during the second quarter, and going into the half, the score was 42-35. It was a back and forth third and fourth quarter, with the Leopards leading in both. The effort by the boys wasn’t quite enough, and Heritage walked away with the win.
Pierce Martin had 21 points, Dakota Orr had 20 points, Garrett Presley had 11 points, Clay Gosnell had 10 points and Bradley Lewis had 8 points.
HEBRON CHRISTIAN
Against Hebron Christian, Banks County won 52-48.
The game against the Hebron Lions proved to be another tough matchup, but the Leopards came out strong and led going into halftime with 21 points. The Leopards hung unto the lead during the third. A late rally by the Lions put 13 points on the scoreboard, but the Leopards were able to pull out a win. The game had three players with 14 points each, Gosnell, Orr, and Presley.
Lewis also had 10 points.
Banks County vs. Lincoln County Win 52-50.
Leopards traveled to Hart County to face Lincoln in Hart County’s Christmas tournament. The Leopards were able to finish with a 2 point lead and added a win to their season.
Top scorers of the game include: Martin with 18 points, Gosnell with 11 points, Orr with 8 points
The boys will face Elbert and Union County this upcoming week for the first round of region play.
