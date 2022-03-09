Banks County boys soccer worked on fundamentals during practice this past week, as the team has struggled during the recent region matchups.
They lost to Union (10-0) and Rabun (4-0).
Banks County boys are 0-8 in the season and currently ranked 4th in region 8AA. However, the team has seen some bright spots. Banks played exceptionally well against Rabun, holding them to just four goals. Keeper Grant English had several saves while Kevin Anaya, Will Armour, and Dylan Charles, to name a few, held with defense.
"We play a tough region and have already faced some challenging teams," stated Coach Carlos Cook. "However, we are doing a good job communicating with each other, and I am confident we will start to see that on the field."
The team faces Elbert this week, followed by Madison. Elbert's game is at home on March 11.
