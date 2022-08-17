It isn’t Friday night football without the Banks County cheerleaders dominating the sidelines with bright eyes and big smiles, encouraging the Banks County Leopard football team regardless of the weather or the scoreboard. So get your pom poms ready, because the Banks County cheerleaders are preparing for a challenging and exciting new season.
This year’s senior cheerleaders include Megan Brown and Harmony Hester, who are returning for another season under a new head coach, Noel Ventrice. Ventrice begins her first year as head coach after serving as the assistant coach under
Abby Ramsey. With her new responsibilities, Ventrice plans to introduce some fresh elements to the program, such as pro cheer and getting the squad into the weight room.
“We’ve really been trying to work on making ourselves stronger and building a better program,” Ventrice said.
When asked about her first season leading the squad, Ventrice shines.
“I am very excited about this group of cheerleaders,” Ventrice continues. “They all have clicked and they work together so well, and I can’t wait to see how that translates on the field. With all their hard work and preparation, it’s shaping up to be an awesome season.”
You can catch the Banks County cheerleaders on the sidelines for the Banks County Football team’s first game against Lumpkin County on Aug. 19 at the Banks County High School football field.
