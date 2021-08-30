The Banks County High School cross country team began its season this past weekend in the North Georgia Championship at Lamar Murphy in Jefferson
The boy's team had two top-ten finishes, with Buck Ledford finishing 2nd with a time of 16:37, and Pepper Davis finishing with a 4th place finish and a time of 17:57.
The team also finished 6th out of 21 teams in the meet.
Jeremy Steinacher takes the reigns this year as the new head coach. Will Foster stepped away to become Assistant Principal at BCHS but will stay on as an assistant coach.
Coach Steinacher stated that the team did very well, considering they were missing many BC runners due to injury, sickness, and the SAT.
"It was our first race of the season, and for many of our athletes, this was their very first race," he said.
Standout runners also included freshman Malany Camarena. She finished second for the girl's team. It was also her very first cross-country race. JV runner Lucious Bowden finished with a time of 23:11.
Coach Steinacher commented that the team showed a solid performance, but the team has some areas to work on, and with more experience, he believes the team can produce some top results.
The team will be at the Carrollton Orthopedic at Carrollton City Schools on September 11th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.