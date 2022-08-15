"Victory in the heart, run till you puke." That is the motto for the Banks County High School Leopards cross country team as they train for the upcoming season ahead, their muddied, broken-in running shoes a testament to their commitment.

Last year, both the boys and girls teams secured spots in the region and state championships, with the boys bringing home the gold for the regional title in 2021. This season, Head Coach Jeremy Steinacher hopes that the teams will return to those competitions this year.

