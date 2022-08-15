"Victory in the heart, run till you puke." That is the motto for the Banks County High School Leopards cross country team as they train for the upcoming season ahead, their muddied, broken-in running shoes a testament to their commitment.
Last year, both the boys and girls teams secured spots in the region and state championships, with the boys bringing home the gold for the regional title in 2021. This season, Head Coach Jeremy Steinacher hopes that the teams will return to those competitions this year.
“I want us to compete well in the new region,” Steinacher said. “We’re definitely competing to get to state again, and we also want to see the boys repeat their region championship.”
With the strenuous workout regimen that the team has decided upon, attaining a spot in both the region and state championships is a real possibility. The competitors run a total of six days a week, while also adding weight room training and recovery runs.
And with a strenuous training regime comes tough competitions ahead. The team has plenty of invitationals and championships this season that will introduce them to new competitors as well as reacquaint them with old rivals, including the Wingfoot XC Classic and the GHSA Region 8AA Championships on Oct. 27.
So the team is not only physically ready to face the exciting new challenges ahead, but Steinacher explains that the relationships that the team has forged also pushes them forward.
“There are very close friendships between both the boys and the girls on the team,” Steinacher explained. “They spend a lot of time together both on and off the courses. The bond they have is a pretty special thing.”
While the team is making great progress before their season debut on Aug. 18, it hasn’t been without its struggles.
“This is my second year as head coach, so I’m still learning the ins and outs of being in charge,” Steinacher laughed. “We also had a lot of injuries at the end of the year last year. We’re very fortunate that as of right now, we only have one injury on the team, but injuries are probably the biggest obstacle we currently face.”
Many seniors who led their teams to victory also graduated last year, including Buck Ledford (Mercer Commit), Kevin Anaya, Nic Cotton, Curtis Davidson, Luke Edwards, Jaire Navaro, Emily Hunt, Alessandra Olivares, Melody Parker, Clelie Chamarre, and Ana Cadarso Caballero. However, six seniors have taken up the torch: Troy Loggins, Mitchell Bowman, Alex McCain, Makayla Long, Taylor Cochran, and Hailey Bain.
Steinacher will be joined by assistant coach Connor Mote to help train the Leopards for the first competition on Aug. 18, followed by a 5k meet hosted by East Jackson High School on Aug. 27.
●Aug. 27 - NGA Championship @ Lamar Murphy, Hosted by East Jackson
●Sept. 10 - Carrollton Orthopaedic Invitational @ State Meet Course in Carrollton, GA, Hosted by Carrollton High School
●Sept. 23, 24 - Wingfoot XC Classic @ Sam Smith Park, Hosted by the Atlanta Track Club
●Oct. 4 - Mountain Invitational @ Unicoi State Park, Hosted by White County High School
●OCT. 27 - GHSA Region 8AA Championships @ East Jackson High School
