Coach Josh Shoemaker and his fishing club have been making steady improvements as they progress through the fishing tournament season. The team has had several top finishes with fishermen Clay Smith, Zack McClellon, Hunter Youngblood and Jacob Moran.
“We are continuing to work to get better and learn the different lakes in North Georgia, especially Lake Hartwell,” said Shoemaker.
The team finished the last tournament with Smith and McClellon weighing in their catch with 8.37lbs and a 29th place finish. Youngblood and Moran weighed in at 5.71 to finish in 37th place.
The team will participate on Lake Hartwell, April 18.
