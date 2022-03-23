Fishing team members Aucy Jacobs, Clay Smith, Ashton Massey, Case Hanley, and Dayden Rogers represented Banks County last weekend at Lake Lanier.
Over 59 teams participated in the cold weather, and Banks County produced a mid-pack finish. Each team had a limit of five fish.
Smith and Massey had five fish for 11.91 pounds and finished 24th
Hanley and Rogers had five fish for 11.60 pounds and finished 25th
Aucy Jacobs had five fish for 11.40 pounds and finished 27th
Coach Josh Shoemaker has been impressed with the dedication of the fishing team and is excited to see some great results as the weather improves throughout the season.
