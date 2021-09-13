The Banks County Fishing Team will kick off its schedule on Sept 18 at Lake Russell. The team will be competing against Stephens County and Elbert County in the Fall Brawl.
This fall, the team will participate in other tournaments facing teams from Rabun, Evans, Oconee and Hart County, Clarke Central and Greenbriar. In addition, the team will also compete in the Georgia Bass Nation Tournament in November.
Members returning include students Clay Smith and Hunter Youngblood, who performed well during the inaugural 2020 season.
The fishing team is open to any 7th through 12th grade Banks County student that is in good standing within the school system.
Contact Josh Shoemaker at josh.shoemaker@banks.k12.ga.us for more information.
