The Banks County High School fishing team opened the season at Lake Russell last weekend.
The Leopards were led by Joey Meadows and Judd Spear, who weighed in their fish at 2.38 lbs.
The other two teams that fished were Lane and Tanner Beasley and Hunter Youngblood and Aucy Jacobs.
The Leopards will continue their season with a BASS Nation tournament this coming weekend on Lake Chatuge. Oct 2 will feature the Border War tournament on Lake Hartwell, where the Leopards will fish against Elbert County, Rabun County and Hart County.
