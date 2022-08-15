The first scrimmage of the season for the Banks County Leopards football team saw its fair share of school spirit, community engagement and sportsmanship on the field.
The community came out in droves to support the team, setting up tents in the parking lot for a tailgate, wearing their black and blue and bringing their infectious excitement to the stands. Among them came the student section in overalls, cowboy boots and a sign reading “Trailer Park Party,” with other students arriving in black and blue face paint, or painted all over to display their team pride.
The kickoff began at 7:30 p.m. with Banks County in possession of the ball. Eli Ward was sidelined after the first play due to an injury, but despite the setback, spirits among the crowd and players was still positive as some took a knee while others helped their injured teammate off the field. Quarterback Caine Griffith and Aucy Jacobs made the first offensive drives of the season before Lumpkin County recovered a fumble.
Thus the defensive battle began with big stops from Levi Johnson, Kaz Oliver, Andrew Shockley, Aucy Jacobs, Aaron Scott, Colin Caudell, Cam Cooper, and Aubrey Allen.
By the end of the first quarter, Lumpkin had a touchdown and PAT under their belt, but the crowd of onlookers encouraged the team, chanting “Let’s go Leopards!” under the Friday night lights.
The second quarter began with Lumpkin County in possession of the ball, and they made a quick touchdown and PAT, leading the Leopards by 14 points. With the ball in the Leopards’ possession, plenty of offensive drives were made by Aaron Scott, Andrew Shockley, Aucy Jacobs. In this quarter, Caine Griffith and Andrew Shockley proved that they are a powerhouse duo, securing three first downs with their offensive teamwork on the field. This eventually guaranteed a touchdown for the Leopards after Johnathan Burkett recovered the ball in the end zone and Iram Lopez kicked for the PAT.
With 8:45 left on the clock for the second quarter, the Leopards had time to once again show off their defensive capabilities with excellent drives from Andrew Shockley and Aucy Jacobs, leading Lumpkin to enter a fourth down and forcing them to punt away the ball.
Back on the offensive, Colin Caudell made an attempt for a first down and Caine Griffith with a quarterback keeper drove the ball near the 40 yard line. By fourth down for the Leopards, Lumpkin County picked off a pass with three minutes and 28 seconds left in the quarter to score another touchdown and PAT, giving them a 14 point lead over the Leopards with 7-21.
This series of events sparked many turnovers of the ball as the Leopards and Indians battled for possession, with Andrew Shockley creating another first down opportunity for the Leopards and Aucy Jacobs making another offensive drive. With the ball once again in Lumpkin County’s possession, Kaz Oliver and Colin Caudell made exceptional defensive tackles before Lumpkin scored another touchdown and PAT in the second quarter, now leading the Leopards by 21 points with a score of 7-28.
With 1:47 left on the clock for the second quarter, the Leopards attempted to make a comeback as Caine Griffith ran a long quarterback keeper to make the first down. A pass to Andrew Shockley resulted in another first down for the Leopards before Lumpkin County made an interception, guaranteeing possession of the ball in the third quarter.
In the third quarter, Bray Williams, Noah Williams, Cam Cooper, and Colin Caudell made stops that led Lumpkin into a fourth down, but Lumpkin ended up adding to their score with another touchdown and PAT.
With a change in the lineup of offensive players, quarterback Kolby Watson made a handoff to Bray Williams, leading the Leopards to a first down before Lumpkin made an interference for possession. Another series of turnovers between the Leopards and the Indians followed, with Robert Walker causing a fumble for the Leopards before Lumpkin County intercepted the ball once again.
Brodie Stafford, Colin Caudell, Aucy Jacobs, Cam Cooper, and Robert Walker made the last offensive drives of the night, after which Aucy Jacobs was sidelined for an injury and Lumpkin County made another touchdown and PAT.
With the last offensive push, Kolby Watson handed off the ball to Cam Cooper and made a complete pass to Andrew Shockley, but was not able to put more points on the scoreboard for the third quarter of the scrimmage game, ending the game for the varsity team with 7-49.
But no matter what the scoreboard said, the support on the Banks County side never wavered, cheering the players on till the very last second.
The next game will be held on Friday, Aug. 19, against Johnson at home.
