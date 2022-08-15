The first scrimmage of the season for the Banks County Leopards football team saw its fair share of school spirit, community engagement and sportsmanship on the field.

The community came out in droves to support the team, setting up tents in the parking lot for a tailgate, wearing their black and blue and bringing their infectious excitement to the stands. Among them came the student section in overalls, cowboy boots and a sign reading “Trailer Park Party,” with other students arriving in black and blue face paint, or painted all over to display their team pride.

