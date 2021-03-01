The Lady Leopards basketball season came to an end as Heard County defeated the team 49-38 in the first round of the AA State Playoffs.
The Leopards had to travel to face #2 in Region 5AA. The team went into the tournament with a record of 16-11, while Heard County was 19-6.
The Banks County girls started with its well-known fast pace offense and scored 25 points in the first quarter, holding Heard to just 4 points. With Jenna Reeves's return, the team had an extra ball-handler and shooter to add an offensive threat to the game. Reeves and Kamryn Grier both had 6 points in this quarter.
Heard quickly readjusted and answered with 20 points of their own during the second quarter, but the Leopards tied the score as they headed into the locker room.
The game resumed with the same intensity as the Leopards were able to maintain a narrow lead. The third quarter saw points from Kalyn Beasley, Hailey Seahorn and Grier. At the end of the third, the score was 39-36, with Heard leading.
As the fourth started, Banks widened the gap slightly until the four-minute mark, Heard County went on a run, and the Leopards saw the lead change hands. Leopards leading scorer and rebounder Grier saw foul trouble, and the team struggled without their leading scorer and rebounder out of the game. The end score was 49-38, securing a Sweet 16 spot for Heard.
The team will see the exit of Seahorn and Reeves, both valuable senior leaders for the team. Both Seahorn and Reeves have been a part of a program that has seen two Sweet 16 appearances and one Elite 8 appearance under Coach Steven Shedd's reign.
Shedd commented that it is going to be difficult to replace players like Reeves and Seahorn.
"They are the type of players that you never have to ask effort from; they do all the necessary things to win, they are amazing players and most importantly, good kids," he said. "They are going to be successful in whatever they do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.