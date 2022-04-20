The Banks County High School girl's soccer program traveled to Lovett for the first round of the playoffs on April 14.
Lovett (17-4 in the region) quickly set the tone for the game and shut the Leopards out with a score of 11-0.
Coach Mike Boomer stated, "We were outmatched by a great Lovett team. Our team has a great attitude, and I have enjoyed coaching them. They have demonstrated great sportsmanship throughout the season and have represented the Banks county community well."
The Leopards finished the season with a record 2-10 and #3 in the region. The team has seen huge improvements and record numbers of participation, which can be heavily credited to the coaches and former players.
Banks County will enter into a new region and face different opponents next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.